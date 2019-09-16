UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Did Not Discuss Attack On Saudi Refinery With Erdogan, Rouhani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

Putin Says Did Not Discuss Attack on Saudi Refinery with Erdogan, Rouhani

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he did not discuss the situation with drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he did not discuss the situation with drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

"We did not discuss the issue of attacks on the Saudi refineries. But you know our position, the position of Russia. First, indeed, there is a very serious humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. This is a situation that can be called a catastrophe. We ourselves are ready to help people there, and we urge everyone who can do this to follow our example," Putin said at a joint press conference following the summit.

"Secondly - we believe that the best way to resolve this crisis is through agreements between all parties involved in this conflict," Putin stressed.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

