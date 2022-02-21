Putin Says Did Not Discuss Donbas Recognition With Security Council Members in Advance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had not discussed the issue of recognizing Donbas with members of the Russian Security Council in advance.

"I want to address everyone now.

Each of you knows, I specifically want to emphasize this, I didn't discuss anything with any of you in advance, I didn't ask your opinion in advance. And what is happening now, it is happening directly, as they say, from scratch, because I wanted to know your opinion without any preliminary preparation. I consider this extremely important," Putin said at an extraordinary meeting of the security council.