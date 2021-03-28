Putin Says Did Not Want to Copycat Other World Leaders in Taking Vaccine on Camera

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he chose to receive a coronavirus vaccine without cameras as he did not feel the need to copycat other world leaders, noting that cheating in this process is possible even when filmed on camera.

On Tuesday, Putin received the first shot of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Do you think we should ape others or what? ... Well, probably not," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, when asked why the Kremlin did now show a single photo of his vaccination, while other leaders do it on camera.

Putin noted that if one wants to falsify something, they can do it even on camera.

"You can show a syringe, but actually inject saline or whatever - kefir, orange juice ... I am kidding, of course, just vitamins. Well, this is not serious, in my opinion," the president added.

Putin also noted that only his doctor knows which of the three Russian vaccines he had received.