MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hadn't warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the plans to start a special military operation in Ukraine back in February.

"No... You know, the Chinese leader is not the kind of person who expresses a grudge about anything. A self-sufficient global leader. Well then, we have no such need (to inform beforehand), we make sovereign decisions, both Russia and the People's Republic of China. China sees clearly what the West's desire to push NATO infrastructure toward our borders means for Russia, objectively assesses the situation, just as it sees what has been happening in Donbas over the past eight years. (Beijing) is perfectly able to assess the consequences and causes of the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club answering a question on whether he informed Xi about plans to launch the operation.

Putin also said that China supports pragmatic and balanced solutions to the crisis in Ukraine and promotes a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He added that Russia respects Beijing's position on the matter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation was to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. China, however, expressed more moderate position, advocating for peaceful resolution and condemning Western countries for fueling the conflict.

Western media have speculated that Putin might have consulted Xi about the operation, with the Chinese leader asking Moscow to postpone the start until the Beijing Olympics were over. Neither Moscow nor Beijing indicated that such a conversation ever took place.