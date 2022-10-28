UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Didn't Warn Beijing About Start Of Military Operation In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Putin Says Didn't Warn Beijing About Start of Military Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hadn't warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the plans to start a special military operation in Ukraine back in February.

"No... You know, the Chinese leader is not the kind of person who expresses a grudge about anything. A self-sufficient global leader. Well then, we have no such need (to inform beforehand), we make sovereign decisions, both Russia and the People's Republic of China. China sees clearly what the West's desire to push NATO infrastructure toward our borders means for Russia, objectively assesses the situation, just as it sees what has been happening in Donbas over the past eight years. (Beijing) is perfectly able to assess the consequences and causes of the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club answering a question on whether he informed Xi about plans to launch the operation.

Putin also said that China supports pragmatic and balanced solutions to the crisis in Ukraine and promotes a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He added that Russia respects Beijing's position on the matter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation was to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. China, however, expressed more moderate position, advocating for peaceful resolution and condemning Western countries for fueling the conflict.

Western media have speculated that Putin might have consulted Xi about the operation, with the Chinese leader asking Moscow to postpone the start until the Beijing Olympics were over. Neither Moscow nor Beijing indicated that such a conversation ever took place. 

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Olympics Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

1 hour ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.