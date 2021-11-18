UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Diplomacy Must Resist EU, US Attempts To Dictate Climate Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Putin Says Diplomacy Must Resist EU, US Attempts to Dictate Climate Agenda

The diplomacy should more actively resist EU and US attempts to dictate the climate agenda, Russia calls for a joint solution of problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The diplomacy should more actively resist EU and US attempts to dictate the climate agenda, Russia calls for a joint solution of problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our diplomacy should more actively resist the attempts of the European Union and the United States to arrogate the right to dictate the climate agenda and form standards on this topic for ourselves," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.

He noted that Russia called for "the search for mutually acceptable solutions.

"

Russia is fulfilling all commitments on energy efficiency and combating climate change, Putin said.

"The problem of climate change is becoming more and more acute. Russia is taking a proactive and creative part in its solution. Clean nuclear and hydropower, gas power generation, as well as the enormous absorbing capacity of our forests and ecosystems have made our country one of the leaders in the global decarbonization process," he noted.

"We are fulfilling all our obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement," Putin added.

