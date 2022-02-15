Putin Says Discrimination Against Russian-Speaking Population Enshrined in Ukrainian Law

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that human rights have been systematically violated in Ukraine and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is enshrined in the country's laws.

"Human rights are violated massively and systematically in Ukraine, discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is perpetuated at the legislative level," Putin told a briefing after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.