Putin Says Discrimination Against Russian-Speaking Population Enshrined In Ukrainian Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that human rights have been systematically violated in Ukraine and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is enshrined in the country's laws

"Human rights are violated massively and systematically in Ukraine, discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is perpetuated at the legislative level," Putin told a briefing after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

