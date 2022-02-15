- Home
Putin Says Discrimination Against Russian-Speaking Population Enshrined In Ukrainian Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that human rights have been systematically violated in Ukraine and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is enshrined in the country's laws.
"Human rights are violated massively and systematically in Ukraine, discrimination against the Russian-speaking population is perpetuated at the legislative level," Putin told a briefing after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.