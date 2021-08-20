UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Discussed Donbas With Merkel, Asked For Influence On Kiev

Fri 20th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the situation in Donbas.

"The issues concerning the settlement of the situation in southeastern Ukraine have been touched upon among other international topics... We all together searched for opportunities to return peace to Donbas. Unfortunately, this has not been reached yet," Putin said.

The Russian leader asked Merkel to influence Kiev to fulfill all its obligations on Donbas during her forthcoming visit to Ukraine.

"[We] ask once again Madame Federal Chancellor, including given her upcoming visit to Kiev, to influence the Ukrainian side in fulfilling its obligations assumed earlier," the president said.

Putin also expressed his hope that Russia will continue dialogue with Germany on settling the Donbas conflict in the nearest future.

"Today, both the Russian and German sides have expressed serious concern on the growing tension on the contact line. We have discussed this issue, and I hope that the discussion will continue in the nearest future," the Russian leader said.

