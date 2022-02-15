Putin Says Discussed DW, RT With Scholz

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he discussed the work of Deutsche Welle and RT with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he discussed the work of Deutsche Welle and RT with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Here, in my opinion, our guest was asked about Deutsche Welle, today we discussed with the Federal chancellor both the work of Deutsche Welle in Russia and the work of RT in the federal republic.

I would not like to go into details now, so as not to complicate the situation, but we agreed that we would think about how these problems could be solved," Putin told a press conference following the meeting.

