(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he had discussed Iran's nuclear program with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their meeting earlier in the day in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he had discussed Iran's nuclear program with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their meeting earlier in the day in Moscow.

"We touched upon a number of other topical international issues, including the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

We remain in close contact on the issue on the level of ministries of foreign affairs, and I must note that our positions here are quite close," Putin told a briefing after talks with Scholz.