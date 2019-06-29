Putin Says Discussed Prospects of New START Treaty Extension With Trump - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Kommersant newspaper after his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that prospects of extension of the bilateral New START treaty had been addressed but it was too early to discuss the outcome of the talks since there was a "long way" ahead.

On Friday, the two leaders met for 1.

5-hour negotiations on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

When asked if the talks had shown any prospects to prolong the bilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, which is set to expire in 2021, Putin said that though that issue had been discussed, it was too early to expect any specific results, Kommersant reported.

Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to extend New START.