Putin Says Discussed Russian Security Guarantee Proposals With Germany's Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had raised his country's proposals on security guarantees that Moscow expected from the United States and NATO during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had raised his country's proposals on security guarantees that Moscow expected from the United States and NATO during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

"Naturally, we exchanged our most sincere opinions on the situation around Russian initiatives and proposals for the US and NATO to give Russia long-term, legally-binding security guarantees," Putin told a news conference in Moscow.

