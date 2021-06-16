UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Discussed Theme Of Human Rights With Biden At Geneva Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

Putin Says Discussed Theme of Human Rights With Biden at Geneva Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he discussed the theme of human rights during his meeting with US President Joe Biden

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he discussed the theme of human rights during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"President Biden raised the theme of human rights, and the people who think that they represent this issue in Russia, yes, we talked about this at his initiative," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

2 hours ago

Two blackmailers arrested

2 minutes ago

Law Minister chairs meeting on removal of difficul ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned by Renewed Violence in Gaza, Ca ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.