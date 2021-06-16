Putin Says Discussed Theme of Human Rights With Biden at Geneva Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he discussed the theme of human rights during his meeting with US President Joe Biden

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he discussed the theme of human rights during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"President Biden raised the theme of human rights, and the people who think that they represent this issue in Russia, yes, we talked about this at his initiative," Putin said in a post-summit presser.