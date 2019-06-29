Putin Says Discussed Venezuelan Crisis, Alleged Meddling in US Elections With Trump at G20

(@FahadShabbir)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he had discussed the situation in Venezuela and the alleged meddling in US elections during talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

The two leaders held a meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 forum in Japan.

"Yes, we talked about it," Putin said at a press conference, when asked whether Trump said there should not be any meddling in the electoral process.

The Russian leader also stressed that they raised many issues, including the Venezuelan crisis.

The United States accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but Moscow refutes the allegations, describing them as baseless.