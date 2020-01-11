UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Discussed Violence In Libya With Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that during his negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel they discussed the situation in Libya, a situation in which affects stability in the region and has a negative effect on Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that during his negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel they discussed the situation in Libya, a situation in which affects stability in the region and has a negative effect on Europe.

"When discussing international and regional issues, the situation in Libya was primarily considered, where, unfortunately, large-scale hostilities continue, terrorist activity grows, and the economy and social sphere, unfortunately for everyone, are degrading," Putin said.

The Russian leader emphasized that all this undermines security and stability not only in the region itself, but also has a negative impact on Europe.

"I mean illegal migration, smuggling, spread of weapons and drugs," Putin added.

More Stories From World

