Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Increasing Agricultural Product Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the increasing of agricultural products supplies.

"We have agreed with the Turkish President on expanding agriculture cooperation � establishing counter supplies of agricultural and industrial products, on coordination, on the topic of international food security," Putin said during a video conference with Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.