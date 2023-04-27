UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Increasing Agricultural Product Supplies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Increasing Agricultural Product Supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the increasing of agricultural products supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the increasing of agricultural products supplies.

"We have agreed with the Turkish President on expanding agriculture cooperation � establishing counter supplies of agricultural and industrial products, on coordination, on the topic of international food security," Putin said during a video conference with Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital ..

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 University of Karachi extends submission date B.Co ..

University of Karachi extends submission date B.Com Regular examination form up- ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

2 minutes ago
 Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Fund ..

Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Funding of Lega Party - Party Lead ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up ..

EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up Missile Production for Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination ..

Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination centers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.