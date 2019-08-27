UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Possibility Of Cooperation On Su-35 Fighters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:48 PM

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Possibility of Cooperation on Su-35 Fighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of cooperation on Su-35 fighters and the prospects for the joint production of military equipment

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of cooperation on Su-35 fighters and the prospects for the joint production of military equipment.

"The talk was not only about military or defense industry cooperation, but also about cooperation in civilian areas, in space, and in aviation. From the viewpoint of combat aviation, yes, we talked about cooperation on the Su-35," Putin said at a press conference following Russian-Turkish talks.

