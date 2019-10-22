UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Use Of Mir Cards In Turkey

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Use of Mir Cards in Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the use of Russian Mir cards and the connection of Turkish financial institutions to Russia's banking system

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the use of Russian Mir cards and the connection of Turkish financial institutions to Russia's banking system.

"We also talked about an important document envisioning not only more active use of the ruble and lira in mutual trade, but also the expansion of the acceptance of Russian Mir cards in Turkey and the connection of Turkish banks and companies to the financial message transfer system of the Rossiya Bank. I think that this is another step forward in expanding tourist exchanges," Putin said after the talks.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Bank Vladimir Putin Lira Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

20 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

20 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

22 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.