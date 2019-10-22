Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Use of Mir Cards in Turkey

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the use of Russian Mir cards and the connection of Turkish financial institutions to Russia's banking system.

"We also talked about an important document envisioning not only more active use of the ruble and lira in mutual trade, but also the expansion of the acceptance of Russian Mir cards in Turkey and the connection of Turkish banks and companies to the financial message transfer system of the Rossiya Bank. I think that this is another step forward in expanding tourist exchanges," Putin said after the talks.