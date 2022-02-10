Putin Says Discussed With Kazakh President Strengthening of Military Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he discussed with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the strengthening of military cooperation during a meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he discussed with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the strengthening of military cooperation during a meeting on Thursday.

"Of course, the talks also focused on the further strengthening of military cooperation.

Russia will continue to provide assistance to Kazakhstan in the training of military specialists in the universities of the Russian Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies," Putin told a press conference.