Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settlement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the unblocking of transport routes and the settlement of the crisis situation.

"Right when we met, we were driving in the car, discussing regional issues, including issues of the settlement in the region, talked about unblocking transport routes," Putin said at a meeting with Pashinyan.