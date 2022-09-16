Putin Says Discussed With Xi Trading in National Currencies

(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, trading in national currencies which are increasing but not at a desired pace.

"We talked about the need to expand trade and settlements in national currencies - they are growing gradually, not as fast as we all would like, but nevertheless, all this is moving forward," Putin told reporters, adding that Russia-China trade will reach $200 billion "very soon."

Putin added that he also discussed ways to counter trade wars with Xi.