MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that disruptions in the work of the Nord Stream gas pipeline are related to sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Describing the current situation in the European energy sector, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, fulfilling all its contractual obligations, while interruptions, for example, in the operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, are caused by sanctions against Russia that prevent its technical service," the Kremlin said in a statement.