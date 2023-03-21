UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Documents Signed Reflect Highest Ever Level Of China-Russia Relations

Published March 21, 2023

The documents signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping fully reflect the level of relations between Russia and China, which are at the highest point in history, the Russian leader said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The documents signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping fully reflect the level of relations between Russia and China, which are at the highest point in history, the Russian leader said.

"The two landmark joint statements we have just signed fully reflect the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are at the highest level of development in history," Putin said during a press statement following the Russian-Chinese talks.

The head of state added that Russian-Chinese relations "are an example of a real, comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction."

