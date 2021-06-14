UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Does Not Remember Biden Telling Him That He Does Not 'Have Soul'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he did not remember his US counterpart, Joe Biden, accusing him of not having a soul during a 2011 visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he did not remember his US counterpart, Joe Biden, accusing him of not having a soul during a 2011 visit to Russia.

"I do not remember this particular part of our conversations," Putin said in an interview with NBC news, as quoted by the broadcaster.

