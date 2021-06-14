Putin Says Does Not Remember Biden Telling Him That He Does Not 'Have Soul'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he did not remember his US counterpart, Joe Biden, accusing him of not having a soul during a 2011 visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he did not remember his US counterpart, Joe Biden, accusing him of not having a soul during a 2011 visit to Russia.

"I do not remember this particular part of our conversations," Putin said in an interview with NBC news, as quoted by the broadcaster.