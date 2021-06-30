Putin Says Does Not Support Compulsory Vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session that he did not support compulsory vaccination.

"I do not support compulsory vaccination and continue to adhere to this stance," Putin said when asked about the need to inoculate citizens amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Commenting on some local authorities' decision to make the vaccination mandatory, the leader referred to the relevant law of 1998, saying that regions have the right to obligate certain categories of citizens to get vaccinated amid surges in infections.