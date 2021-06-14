Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he fails to understand the concerns of NATO over Russia's military exercises as the country holds them regularly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he fails to understand the concerns of NATO over Russia's military exercises as the country holds them regularly.

"We're conducting war games on a regular basis, including sometimes surprise military exercises. Why should it worry the NATO partners? I just don't understand that," Putin said in an interview with NBC news.