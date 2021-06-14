- Home
Putin Says Does Not Understand NATO's Concerns About Military Exercises on Russian Soil
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:07 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he fails to understand the concerns of NATO over Russia's military exercises as the country holds them regularly.
"We're conducting war games on a regular basis, including sometimes surprise military exercises. Why should it worry the NATO partners? I just don't understand that," Putin said in an interview with NBC news.