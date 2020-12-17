Putin Says Donbas Settlement Depends on Ukrainian Authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the restoration of ties with Russia depended entirely on Ukrainian authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the restoration of ties with Russia depended entirely on Ukrainian authorities.

"In my view, resolution [of the Donbas conflict] is unavoidable, it will happen sooner or later, the question is when? In large part, this depends on current Ukrainian authorities," the president said.

Putin explained that the current and former Ukrainian presidents came to power on the majoritarian slogans of reuniting the country and reestablishing ties with Russia, but begin paying attention to extreme nationalists once they are in power.

"Thank God, when we met in Paris in the Normandy Four format, we agreed on a ceasefire and this is truly being upheld, which is a big achievement.

There was an exchange of detained individuals, but nothing has been unblocked in the economic and social sphere," Putin said.

The president went on to say that Ukrainian authorities have recently proclaimed they will not adhere to the Minsk Agreements and will seek to amend their text, which is something Putin said was not feasible since the Agreements were approved by the UN Security Council and bear the weight of international law.

Putin went on to say that Russia's support for Donbas will not only continue but will increase going forward.