UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Donbas Settlement Depends On Ukrainian Authorities

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says Donbas Settlement Depends on Ukrainian Authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the restoration of ties with Russia depended entirely on Ukrainian authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the restoration of ties with Russia depended entirely on Ukrainian authorities.

"In my view, resolution [of the Donbas conflict] is unavoidable, it will happen sooner or later, the question is when? In large part, this depends on current Ukrainian authorities," the president said.

Putin explained that the current and former Ukrainian presidents came to power on the majoritarian slogans of reuniting the country and reestablishing ties with Russia, but begin paying attention to extreme nationalists once they are in power.

"Thank God, when we met in Paris in the Normandy Four format, we agreed on a ceasefire and this is truly being upheld, which is a big achievement.

There was an exchange of detained individuals, but nothing has been unblocked in the economic and social sphere," Putin said.

The president went on to say that Ukrainian authorities have recently proclaimed they will not adhere to the Minsk Agreements and will seek to amend their text, which is something Putin said was not feasible since the Agreements were approved by the UN Security Council and bear the weight of international law.

Putin went on to say that Russia's support for Donbas will not only continue but will increase going forward.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin God Weight

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

4 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

46 seconds ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

47 seconds ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

49 seconds ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

51 seconds ago

ENOC Group opens new service station in Ajman

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.