MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was not sure whether it is necessary to enshrine Russia's nuclear status in the Constitution, because the country should be one step ahead in the development of all types of weapons.

"As to nuclear status, I don't know whether it should be reflected in the Constitution. After all, the question is not that we are a nuclear power today. The question is that we should be one step ahead in the development of all types of modern weapons systems. It may not be nuclear, it can be a weapon based on new physical principles ... Our nuclear status is not eternal, after all, "Putin said at the meeting with the working group on amendments to the Constitution.

Putin added that nuclear weapons someday could become ineffective or even useless, but new types of weaponry, including hypersonic, give Russia a definitive advantage in terms of the country's defense capabilities.

"The missile defense systems [of individual countries] are precisely aimed at weakening our nuclear potential and making it meaningless. But after we have developed hypersonic weapons, their [a number of states] attempts to do this became meaningless, and their spending of billions of Dollars for this purpose also became meaningless," the Russian president stressed.