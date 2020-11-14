UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Dozens Of Nations Expressed Willingness To Acquire Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:25 PM

Putin Says Dozens of Nations Expressed Willingness to Acquire Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that dozens of countries had expressed willingness to acquire Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that dozens of countries had expressed willingness to acquire Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccines.

"Dozens of countries have already expressed their desire to establish cooperation in the supply and joint production of medications.

We are convinced that citizens of all states should have free access to vaccinations," Putin said, speaking at a virtual East Asia Summit hosted by Vietnam.

The president went on to say that Moscow was ready to cooperate in providing partners with coronavirus testing systems free of charge.

"We are ready to continue to provide partners with Russian test systems, reagents for diagnosing coronavirus infection, including at no cost," Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Vietnam All Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two people injured in road accident

1 minute ago

The Punjab University (PU) awards four PhD degrees ..

1 minute ago

PFF to host week-long activities from Nov 17-21, t ..

1 minute ago

PM phones to laud ASI-daughter duo's bravery to ar ..

2 minutes ago

Unnecessary taxes on businesses to be abolished so ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.