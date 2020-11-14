Putin Says Dozens of Nations Expressed Willingness to Acquire Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that dozens of countries had expressed willingness to acquire Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that dozens of countries had expressed willingness to acquire Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccines.

"Dozens of countries have already expressed their desire to establish cooperation in the supply and joint production of medications.

We are convinced that citizens of all states should have free access to vaccinations," Putin said, speaking at a virtual East Asia Summit hosted by Vietnam.

The president went on to say that Moscow was ready to cooperate in providing partners with coronavirus testing systems free of charge.

"We are ready to continue to provide partners with Russian test systems, reagents for diagnosing coronavirus infection, including at no cost," Putin said.