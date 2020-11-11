UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Durability Important For Control System For Nuclear Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:35 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of durability for nuclear arms control systems at a meeting on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of durability for nuclear arms control systems at a meeting on Wednesday.

"We have to really get to work on the durability of the control systems, we understand this very well, we know that the durability of these systems, their ability to remain in working condition in combat determines a lot of other things.

And they should be working even if there is a nuclear strike," the president said

Putin said he had been briefed on the establishment of a new command center for the strategic nuclear forces in Russia. According to the president, the new center will have exceptional defenses.

