Putin Says Early To Discuss What He Will Do After 2024, There Are 5 Years Of Work Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Putin Says Early To Discuss What He Will Do After 2024, There Are 5 Years of Work Ahead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera daily that he had five years of hard work ahead and it was too early to make forecasts about what he would do after his term expired in 2024.

"It is still early to discuss this. There are five years of hard work ahead.

Given the fast-moving international dynamics, which we can currently observe in the world, it is difficult to make forecasts. Believe me, I have things to do in the position where I am now," Putin told the newspaper when asked if he thought about what would happen to Russia after 2024 and if he planned to quit politics.

The interview was published on the Kremlin website ahead of Putin's visit to Italy for talks with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Moreover, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

