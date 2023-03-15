UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Earthquakes In Syria Aggravate Humanitarian Situation, Russia Helping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Earthquakes in Syria aggravate the humanitarian situation, Russia is helping in every possible way in dealing with the consequences of this disaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Earthquakes in Syria aggravate the humanitarian situation, Russia is helping in every possible way in dealing with the consequences of this disaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The Syrian people faced another very serious problem, a catastrophe, an earthquake. This, of course, aggravates the situation. We, as true friends, are trying to support you, as you know, our units have also worked here through the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and representatives of the Armed Forces stationed in Syria are also contributing to the fight against the consequences of the earthquake," Putin said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Assad thanked the Russian leader and ministries for their help in dealing with the earthquake's aftermath.

"First, I want to redirect the words 'thank you' to both you and all ministries of the Russian Federation that were present and helped in (overcoming) the consequences of earthquakes. Also the Russian Defense Ministry, its crews, its military, who were directly involved in evacuation of all the wounded from under the rubble," Assad said.

