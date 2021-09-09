UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Effect Of Afghan Crisis On Global Security Unclear Yet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Putin Says Effect of Afghan Crisis on Global Security Unclear Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan led to a new crisis, and its effect on the regional and global security is yet to be established, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Long-standing regional conflicts do not cease, moreover, they flare up with renewed vigor.

The US and its allies' withdrawal form Afghanistan led to the emergence of a new crisis and it is not yet clear how all this will affect regional and global security," Putin said at the BRICS summit.

The Russian president expressed the belief that the new round of crisis is related to "irresponsible attempts to impose foreign values."

"Russia, as well as its BRICS partners, consistently advocates the establishment of a long-awaited peace and stability on the Afghan soil. Residents of this country have been fighting for decades, they have the right to independently determine what their country should be like," Putin added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

32 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

32 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

47 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.