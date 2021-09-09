Putin Says Effect of Afghan Crisis on Global Security Unclear Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan led to a new crisis, and its effect on the regional and global security is yet to be established, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Long-standing regional conflicts do not cease, moreover, they flare up with renewed vigor.

The US and its allies' withdrawal form Afghanistan led to the emergence of a new crisis and it is not yet clear how all this will affect regional and global security," Putin said at the BRICS summit.

The Russian president expressed the belief that the new round of crisis is related to "irresponsible attempts to impose foreign values."

"Russia, as well as its BRICS partners, consistently advocates the establishment of a long-awaited peace and stability on the Afghan soil. Residents of this country have been fighting for decades, they have the right to independently determine what their country should be like," Putin added.