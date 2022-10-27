Putin Says Emergence of Alternative Social Models Poses Threat to Monopoly of West

The "inevitable" establishment of alternative, more globally attractive social models poses a direct threat to the monopoly of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The "inevitable" establishment of alternative, more globally attractive social models poses a direct threat to the monopoly of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Establishment of alternative social models in the world is a direct threat to political, economic and ideological monopoly of the West.

I want to stress that these models will be more effective and attractive than those that we have today," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club, adding that the emergence of such models is "inevitable."