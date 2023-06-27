Open Menu

Putin Says Enemy Would Try To Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) If mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"Chaos in the country would be inevitable, and the enemy, of course, would take advantage of this .

.. (the enemy) is trying to do so. But nothing works. I hope it does not work out. I am even sure of it. But definitely absolutely ” they would have taken advantage," Putin said during a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin.

