Putin Says Energy Crisis Provoked by Short-Sighted Policy of European Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the short-sighted policy of European countries in the energy sector had led to a crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the short-sighted policy of European countries in the energy sector had led to a crisis.

"The second reason is the short-sighted policy of European countries, primarily the European Commission, in the field of energy. We see what is happening there, I personally believe that many political forces in the United States and Europe have begun to speculate on the natural anxiety of the inhabitants of the planet for the state of the climate, for climate change, began to promote this green agenda, including in the energy sector," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin said that the West had overestimated the possibilities of alternative energy.

"Everything seems to be good, it's not good when unqualified, unfounded (advices) are given what needs to be done in the energy sector. The possibilities of alternative types of energy, solar, wind, any other, hydrogen are overestimated. This is probably for the future, but today it is not in the proper volume and of the proper quality and at the right prices.

At the same time, they began to downplay the importance of traditional types of energy, including, first of all, hydrocarbons," he said.

The whole situation in the West has led to underinvestment in the energy sector, prices began to rise, and Russia has absolutely nothing to do with it, the Russian president stressed.

"Banks have stopped lending because they are under pressure, insurance companies have stopped insuring relevant transactions, they have stopped giving local authorities plots of land to expand production, they have reduced the construction of specialized transport, including pipelines, all this has led to underinvestment in the global energy sector, and, as a result, price increases," Putin said.

Putin noted that the Europeans did not heed the urgent requests of Russia to maintain long-term contracts for the supply of natural gas to European countries.

"Many are still working, but they started to shut them down, this had its own negative significance for the European energy market. Prices immediately went up. Russia has absolutely nothing to do with it," Putin said.