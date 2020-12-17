Putin Says Ensuring 100% Access to Medical Resources Most Important Task for Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ensuring Russian citizens have full access to medical services most important task for Russia at present moment, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the annual press conference.

"The most important task in the development of the [health care] systems in this area [COVID-19 treatment] is to ensure 100 percent access of citizens to medical services," Putin said.

He went on to say that the problems in this sector are being addressed as a priority, including training specialized personnel and procuring additional resources, among others.