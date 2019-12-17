UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Environmental Consciousness Nationwide Objective For Russia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Putin Says Environmental Consciousness Nationwide Objective for Russia

The promotion of green values and the improvement of environmental situation in Russia, especially in terms of waste management, are an important nationwide objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to participants of the Clean Country forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The promotion of green values and the improvement of environmental situation in Russia, especially in terms of waste management, are an important nationwide objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to participants of the Clean Country forum.

"Issues pertaining to bettering the ecological situation, promoting values of responsible and careful treatment of environment and natural resources, and creating a modern hi-tech industry of waste processing in Russia are a nationwide objective that requires solidarity of efforts of all levels of power, civil society institutions, business and media," Putin said in the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website.

According to the Russian leader, achieving this objective requires such efforts as paying constant attention to the development of eco-conciousness, creating additional stimuli for companies to go green, and benchmarking best practices in the field, including from abroad.

The Clean Country international forum and exhibit is underway in Moscow to run from December 16-18.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Civil Society Vladimir Putin December Media All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

6 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

7 minutes ago

Top Afghan Security Official En Route to Iran for ..

1 minute ago

Dialogue to focus on exploring shared prosperity t ..

1 minute ago

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled in Kohat

1 minute ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.