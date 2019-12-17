Putin Says Environmental Consciousness Nationwide Objective for Russia

The promotion of green values and the improvement of environmental situation in Russia, especially in terms of waste management, are an important nationwide objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to participants of the Clean Country forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The promotion of green values and the improvement of environmental situation in Russia, especially in terms of waste management, are an important nationwide objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to participants of the Clean Country forum.

"Issues pertaining to bettering the ecological situation, promoting values of responsible and careful treatment of environment and natural resources, and creating a modern hi-tech industry of waste processing in Russia are a nationwide objective that requires solidarity of efforts of all levels of power, civil society institutions, business and media," Putin said in the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website.

According to the Russian leader, achieving this objective requires such efforts as paying constant attention to the development of eco-conciousness, creating additional stimuli for companies to go green, and benchmarking best practices in the field, including from abroad.

The Clean Country international forum and exhibit is underway in Moscow to run from December 16-18.