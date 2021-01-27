UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Era Of Building Unipolar World Order Has Come To End

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin Says Era of Building Unipolar World Order Has Come to End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his virtual address at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the era of protracted attempts to build the unipolar world order has come to an end.

"It is clear that an era associated with attempts to build the centralized, unipolar world order is over, ... the reality is that there are truly different sides to development in the world, with distinctive political systems, political models, social institutions, and today it is extremely important to create many mechanisms for coordinating the interests. The diversity is natural," Putin said.

