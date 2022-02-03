UrduPoint.com

Putin Says EU Designated Nuclear Energy Green Under Pressure Of France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Putin Says EU Designated Nuclear Energy Green Under Pressure of France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The European Commission's decision to designate nuclear energy as green was adopted under the pressure of French partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented a Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act, selecting gas and nuclear energy to propel the green and sustainable transition in the European Union for achieving a climate-neutral future.

"Concerning the nuclear industry, the EU is not listing it now, it has already effectively listed it.

The decision was made under the pressure of our French counterparts," Putin said at the meeting with members of the all Russia public organization business Russia.

On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer criticized the decision and called for wider use of renewable energy. Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said the same day that Vienna will challenge the decision in the European Court of Justice, and added that Luxembourg will back Austria in legal proceedings.

