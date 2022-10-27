Putin Says EU States Becoming 'Vassals' Without Voting Rights

A number of European countries, blinded by their arrogance, do not notice that they themselves have already become "someone else's periphery" and have turned into "vassals," often without voting rights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Behind such arrogance, they (European countries) seem not to notice that they themselves have already become someone else's periphery, and have turned, in fact, into vassals. Often without the right to vote," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club think tank meeting in Moscow.

Many Western leaders believe that Europeans are better than other people, and that "it's not fitting for them to participate in any endeavor on an equal basis with others," the president added.