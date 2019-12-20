UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Eurasian Economic Union's Development Strategy To Be Finalized Soon

Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

The development strategy for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be finalized in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a top-level meeting of the union's top body

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The development strategy for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be finalized in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a top-level meeting of the union's top body.

"We proceed, though gradually, with removing these restrictions as and when our countries are ready to make particular steps. The strategy of our development will be worked out � it actually is already worked out � and will be coordinated in the near future," Putin said in an address to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

He added that the union still had some unresolved issues that stemmed from various restrictions typical for any economic integration.

The Russian leader also called for closer attention to be paid to this issue as well as to the election of Eurasian Economic Commission, the union's executive body.

In line with the rotation principle, Belarus will be next to chair the commission.

According to Putin, this issue will be discussed later in the day.

The Supreme Council is the highest authority within the EAEU, comprising the heads of states of the member states � Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The bloc was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration and provide for a free trade area among its members.

Earlier this year, Putin said that the EAEU sought wider cooperation with all interested countries and alliances, including its "long-time traditional trade partner," the European Union. Moscow has also voiced aspirations of moving toward a Greater Eurasian partnership that would include the European Union, the EAEU and various Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

