Putin Says Europe Uses Migration Crisis To Put Pressure On Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Europe is using the migration crisis to put pressure on Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Europe is using the migration crisis to put pressure on Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"One cannot but see that Western countries are using the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border as a new reason for tension in our region, which is close to us, for pressure on Minsk, and at the same time they forget their own obligations in the humanitarian sphere," Putin said at an extended meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.

