Putin Says Even Moscow's Opponents Acknowledge Effectiveness Of Russian Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Even Moscow's Opponents Acknowledge Effectiveness of Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia's Armed Forces have become much more effective since the early 1990s and even Moscow's opponents acknowledge this change, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

At his traditional end-of-year news conference, the president recalled that after the collapse of the USSR, the Russian armed forces were in a weak state and lacked effectiveness.

"Now the situation is different. Nowadays, even our opponents say that even though the number [of personnel] got smaller, they have become much more effective. The Russian military is one of the most effective in the world," Putin said.

