MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the transatlantic partners of the United States were not always happy with Washington's policies.

"I hope that this attitude not only toward us but also toward many of other partners [of the US] will change.

By the way, their traditional partners, even allies, do you think they are happy about the way they are being treated? No one likes it," Putin said during his annual live Q&A session when asked about US sanctions against Russia.