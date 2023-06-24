Putin Says Excessive Ambitions, Personal Interests Led to Treason Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Excessive ambitions and personal interests have led to a betrayal of Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Let us defend both our people and our statehood against all threats, including internal treason, and what we have encountered is precisely this treason.

Excessive ambition and personal interests have led to betrayal, betrayal of our country, our people and the cause for which the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group fought and died side by side with our other units and detachments," Putin said in his address.