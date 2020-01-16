UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Expect Quick Work On Constitutional Amendments - Working Group Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expected quick results, in about a month, from the working group to amend Russia's constitution, a member of the group from the All-Russia People's Front party, Elena Tsunaeva, told Sputnik on Thursday

"The president indicated that he expected the work to end quickly. A month or so, he said. I think that we will talk further with the members of the working group," Tsunaeva said, adding that she also expected quick, efficint work from the group.

