Putin Says Expect Quick Work on Constitutional Amendments - Working Group Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expected quick results, in about a month, from the working group to amend Russia's constitution, a member of the group from the All-Russia People's Front party, Elena Tsunaeva, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expected quick results, in about a month, from the working group to amend Russia's constitution, a member of the group from the All-Russia People's Front party, Elena Tsunaeva, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The president indicated that he expected the work to end quickly. A month or so, he said. I think that we will talk further with the members of the working group," Tsunaeva said, adding that she also expected quick, efficint work from the group.