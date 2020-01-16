Putin Says Expects Quick Work on Constitutional Amendments - Working Group Member

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expected quick results, in about a month, from the working group to amend Russia's constitution, a member of the group from the All-Russia People's Front party, Elena Tsunaeva, told Sputnik on Thursday

"The president indicated that he expected the work to end quickly. A month or so, he said. I think that we will talk further with the members of the working group," Tsunaeva said, adding that she also expected quick, efficint work from the group.

On Wednesday, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes during his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Russia's parliament.