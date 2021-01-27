Putin Says Extending New START Treaty 'Correct Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START treaty) with the US for the next five years a "correct step" amid a weakening global security system.

"The global security system is degrading ... [during phone talk with US President Joe Biden] we have agreed about extending the [New] START agreement. It is a correct step," Putin told the World Economic Forum.