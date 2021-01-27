UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Extending New START Treaty 'Correct Step'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin Says Extending New START Treaty 'Correct Step'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START treaty) with the US for the next five years a "correct step" amid a weakening global security system.

"The global security system is degrading ... [during phone talk with US President Joe Biden] we have agreed about extending the [New] START agreement. It is a correct step," Putin told the World Economic Forum.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Agreement

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

39 seconds ago

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

26 minutes ago

Ukrainian Army Shells Positions of Luhansk People' ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting on EU vaccine del ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Exports to Europe May Rise by Up to 1 ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Recommends Sanctions Against 13 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.