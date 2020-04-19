UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Faith Helps Withstand Trials As Russia Marks Easter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Putin Says Faith Helps Withstand Trials as Russia Marks Easter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Faith holds Russian people together and helps endure severe trials, President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message on Sunday as the country marks Orthodox Easter amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In the late hours of Saturday, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill headed the festive Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Usually attended by thousands of people, including the country's leadership, the service in the main cathedral this year is being held without worshipers. Cathedrals across the country banned mass gatherings amid the pandemic, with the faithful watching the Easter service online.

"I congratulate Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate the Bright Resurrection of Christ.

The great holiday of Easter fills people's hearts with joy, hope and faith in the all-conquering power of life, in the triumph of good, love and justice. These enduring ideals and values hold our people together and help them withstand at the time of severe trials," Putin said, as quoted by his press service.

The president stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian institutions played an important role in preserving the country's historical and cultural heritage, in strengthening family values and in bringing up new generations.

He also highlighted the church's active role in helping people amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, Russia registered 4,785 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 36,793. The death toll is standing at 313.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday Church Christian Family All Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

3 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

3 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

4 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

4 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

4 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.