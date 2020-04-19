Putin Says Faith Helps Withstand Trials as Russia Marks Easter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Faith holds Russian people together and helps endure severe trials, President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message on Sunday as the country marks Orthodox Easter amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In the late hours of Saturday, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill headed the festive Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Usually attended by thousands of people, including the country's leadership, the service in the main cathedral this year is being held without worshipers. Cathedrals across the country banned mass gatherings amid the pandemic, with the faithful watching the Easter service online.

"I congratulate Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate the Bright Resurrection of Christ.

The great holiday of Easter fills people's hearts with joy, hope and faith in the all-conquering power of life, in the triumph of good, love and justice. These enduring ideals and values hold our people together and help them withstand at the time of severe trials," Putin said, as quoted by his press service.

The president stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian institutions played an important role in preserving the country's historical and cultural heritage, in strengthening family values and in bringing up new generations.

He also highlighted the church's active role in helping people amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, Russia registered 4,785 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 36,793. The death toll is standing at 313.