UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says False Virus Rumours 'organised From Abroad'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Putin says false virus rumours 'organised from abroad'

False rumours about the new coronavirus circulating in Russia are being directed from abroad, President Vladimir Putin claimed Wednesday at a government meeting

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :False rumours about the new coronavirus circulating in Russia are being directed from abroad, President Vladimir Putin claimed Wednesday at a government meeting.

He told ministers the country's FSB security service had reported to him that false information was being planted to create panic, while in reality the situation is not critical.

"As for these provocative fake stories, the FSB reports they're mainly organised from abroad... The aim of such fake stories is clear: to spread panic among the public." He said Russia had to fight this by releasing "timely, comprehensive and trustworthy information." "So far, thank God, nothing critical is happening in our country but people have to know about the real situation." Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova also spoke out against recent "fake posts" on social media about the new coronavirus.

These posts have claimed there are "quite large numbers of sick people in Russia and that the official authorities are hiding this information," she said at the meeting.

"I want to tell you once again that this doesn't correspond to reality." The official total of confirmed cases in Russia is six so far, she reiterated.

Moscow's charges come after US State Department officials told AFP in February that thousands of Russia-linked social media accounts were being used to fuel alarm over the virus.

Philip Reeker, the US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, said in February that "Russian malign actors" were "spreading disinformation about coronavirus" and posing a threat to public safety.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by condemning his comments as a "deliberately false story."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Social Media Vladimir Putin February God From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

49 minutes ago

Best experience sharing to improve combat skills: ..

1 minute ago

EDB vows to promote vision of 'Make in Pakistan'

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry preside ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on Health Awareness in Sports, Women Empow ..

1 minute ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.